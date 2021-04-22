Rentberry 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $606.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $422,587.02 and $606.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

