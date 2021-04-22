REPO (REPO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $95,654.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $95,654.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

