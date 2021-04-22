Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Head to Head Contrast

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repro Med Systems and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and CVR Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.32 $560,000.00 $0.01 329.00 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repro Med Systems and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 148.23%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats CVR Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

