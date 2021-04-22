Repsol (REPYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Repsol to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Repsol to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REPYY stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

