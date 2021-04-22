Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 301,782 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

