Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.60. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

