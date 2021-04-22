Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Incyte Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.72.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders have sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

