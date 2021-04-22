Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $9.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.40. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

