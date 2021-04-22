Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (AOX, CP, CSV, DG, HLAG, HRI, LOB, MRU, RCI.B, SAP)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$511.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $145.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $900.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $160.00.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.