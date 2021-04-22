Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (AOX, CP, CSV, DG, HLAG, HRI, LOB, MRU, RCI.B, SAP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$511.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $145.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $900.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $160.00.

