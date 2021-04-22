Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (ASML, DHER, DTE, INGA, KBX, MC, ORA, PSM, RI, RNO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €525.00 ($617.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €660.00 ($776.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €52.50 ($61.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 235 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 236 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 245 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

