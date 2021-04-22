Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Selective Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Selective Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Selective Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Selective Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should gain from active portfolio management.The company estimates investment income of $182 million from alternative investments in 2021. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholders value. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs put pressure on operating margin expansion. Also, its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $76.15. 3,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

