Research Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

