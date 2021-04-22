Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $181.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.08. The Middleby has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $182.38.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

