Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (BCDA, CBSH, CTH, CWT, DB1, GT, HPP, LILA, LRCX, PM)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dawson James.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

CareTech (LON:CTH)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $815.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $800.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

