Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (BCDA, CBSH, CTH, CWT, DB1, GT, HPP, LILA, LRCX, PM)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dawson James.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

CareTech (LON:CTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $815.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $800.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.