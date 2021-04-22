Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (DPW, ENI, EVK, HELE, HNR1, KER, LMT, PNGAY, PRIM, PRLD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Deutsche Post AG alerts:

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €695.00 ($817.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €132.00 ($155.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.