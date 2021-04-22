Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently:

4/22/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/19/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/14/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00.

3/16/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

3/2/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/23/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OSK stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.63. 412,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,775. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Oshkosh Co alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.