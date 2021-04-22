Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently:
- 4/15/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/8/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,997,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
