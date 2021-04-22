Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently:

4/15/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Get Silicon Motion Technology Co alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,997,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.