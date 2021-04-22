Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2021 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $325.00.

2/22/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

Square stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.11. 12,678,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860,035. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

