Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:
- 4/20/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/24/2021 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $325.00.
- 2/22/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.
Square stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.11. 12,678,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860,035. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
