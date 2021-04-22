Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON: BARC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/13/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Barclays had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 182.32 ($2.38). The stock had a trading volume of 41,920,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,495,832. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.77. The firm has a market cap of £31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.41 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

