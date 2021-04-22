ResMed (RMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

