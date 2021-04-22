Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter.

Shares of RFP opened at C$19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$20.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

