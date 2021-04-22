Restart Energy MWAT Price Tops $0.0272 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $152,782.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.62 or 0.00739482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.89 or 0.08267831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050980 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

