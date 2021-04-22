Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.66

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,144,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

