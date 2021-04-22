Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 12,568 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Sterling Bancorp worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 159,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

STL opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.