Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 72,599 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.