Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,898 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of MSA Safety worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

