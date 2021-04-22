Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.63 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Cirrus Logic worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

