Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.08 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $252.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.