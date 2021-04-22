Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.59 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,332.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $541.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.19 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

