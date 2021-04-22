Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.40% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

CBRL opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

