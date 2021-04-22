Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,601 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $209.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

