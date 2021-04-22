Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Shares of MAN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $115.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

