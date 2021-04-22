Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 235.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.45% of Brighthouse Financial worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

