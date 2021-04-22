Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $17.09 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,092,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $54,927,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.