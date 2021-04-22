Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI opened at $185.04 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.