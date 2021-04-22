Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,089 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.50% of Commvault Systems worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,245 shares of company stock worth $1,482,713. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -104.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

