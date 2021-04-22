Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 11,158 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.16% of WEX worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

WEX stock opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

