Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 20,035 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of The Timken worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.