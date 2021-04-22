Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,145 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 243,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.03 and a 52 week high of $161.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

