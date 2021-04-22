Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,737 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Landstar System worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.13.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

