Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $192.63 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

