Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Haemonetics worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

