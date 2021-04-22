Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 169.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,130 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.35% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 165.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

