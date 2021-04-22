Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

