Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,806 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.