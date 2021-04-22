Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,208 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 151.63, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

