Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,399 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in General Mills by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.76 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

