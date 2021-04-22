Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,034 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Qorvo worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day moving average is $164.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.32 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

