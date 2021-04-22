Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,284 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

NYSE:TT opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $172.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

