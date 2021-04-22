Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 84,607 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 84,607 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

